Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,240%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

