Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $429,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,667. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.82. 5,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,193. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

