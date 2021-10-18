Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Point LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,259,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 75,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.