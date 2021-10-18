Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post -$1.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the lowest is ($2.29). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 3,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,328. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

