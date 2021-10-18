Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.97. Sunrun posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 122,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,978 shares of company stock worth $8,027,015. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

