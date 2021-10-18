Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Hold

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMMB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.07. 136,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $168.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

