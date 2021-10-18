Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.