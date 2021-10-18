Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to “Hold”

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ALTG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $442.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.