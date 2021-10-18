Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EuroDry has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.