Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $467,925.65

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $467,925.65 and approximately $5,511.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00068204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.59 or 0.99841399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.24 or 0.06158168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

