Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Down to $94.97

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.97, but opened at $88.57. Zillow Group shares last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 106,998 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,775,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

