Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.97. 1,026,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.