ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 267,245 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. 2,758,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

