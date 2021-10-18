ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 696,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.35. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.