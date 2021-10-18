Zymergen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZY) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Zymergen’s (NASDAQ:ZY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 19th. Zymergen had issued 16,130,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,030,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of ZY opened at $12.85 on Monday. Zymergen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $65,349,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

