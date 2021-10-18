Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,988,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,099,299. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 3,347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Zynga by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

