$0.28 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.11. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $306.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at $513,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.