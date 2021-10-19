-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.09. Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,597. Carvana has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.18.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $20,094,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,616 shares of company stock worth $227,579,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $104,960,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $99,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.