$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.04 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

