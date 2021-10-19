$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. NIKE reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,936. The company has a market capitalization of $248.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

