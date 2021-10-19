$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NYSE:MXL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 483,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

