$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. 127,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,928. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

