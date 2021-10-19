$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.43. 6,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average of $355.78. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

