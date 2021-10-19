$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. State Street Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

