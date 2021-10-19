$1.95 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. 13,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,060. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 989.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

