$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $102.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $105.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 254,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skillz by 375.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skillz by 521.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

