10,200 Shares in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

RCON opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Recon Technology, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON).

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.