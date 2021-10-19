10,551 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $538.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REKR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

