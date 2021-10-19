11,520 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

