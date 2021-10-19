12,700 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $888.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

