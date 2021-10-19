13,079 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,079 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

