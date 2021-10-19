1,524 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

