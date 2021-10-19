15,388 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a PE ratio of -68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

