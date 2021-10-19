1World (1WO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $11,615.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00193217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

