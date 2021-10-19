2,577 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKI opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

