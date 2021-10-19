28,605 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 168.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

