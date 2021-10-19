$291.11 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $291.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.00 million and the lowest is $278.10 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million.

A number of analysts have commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LendingTree has a one year low of $130.02 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.46 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

