30,000 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

