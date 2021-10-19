$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.19 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,253. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

