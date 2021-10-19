360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 2,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,157,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

