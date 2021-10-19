367,339 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by SCW Capital Management LP

SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 367,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,000. International Game Technology comprises about 6.1% of SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SCW Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 223.62 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

