3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of 3IN opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.95. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. 3i Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25).

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

