3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.
Shares of 3IN opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.95. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. 3i Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25).
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
