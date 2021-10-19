$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $52,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

