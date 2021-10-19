47,995 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Purchased by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 178,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,783 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,284. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $881.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

