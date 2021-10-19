504 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

