$570.60 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $570.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.25 million to $580.94 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.50. 457,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,472. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.