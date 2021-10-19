$570.60 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $570.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.25 million to $580.94 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.50. 457,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,472. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

