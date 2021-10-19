59,198 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $79.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

