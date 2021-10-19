$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $6.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.30 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,928,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

