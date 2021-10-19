$6.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $6.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.56 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

LLY stock opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

