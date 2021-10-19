6,081 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Chemours by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

